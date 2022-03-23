Utah County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to clear windshields before driving

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office turned to Twitter on Tuesday to remind drivers they’re required to keep their windshields clear and unobstructed before driving.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon tweeted a photo of a vehicle being driven by a 23-year-old woman “who didn’t want to be late for work” on Monday. Snow covered all but the top portion of the windshield.

“Her view was slightly obstructed,” Cannon joked. “Windshield wipers maybe?”

The woman received a citation, according to the tweet.

“By law we are all required to have a clear, unobstructed view before we drive,” Cannon tweeted.