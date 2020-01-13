Utah County Sheriff’s Office searching for man missing from Eagle Mountain

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for a man missing from Eagle Mountain.

Christopher Craig Zoellner, 36, was last heard from on Friday, after sending a text message to a family member, said a news release from UCSO public information officer Sgt. Spencer Cannon.

“A debit card belonging to Mr. Zoellner was used Friday at a Maverik store in Eagle Mountain and later at a different store in Riverton,” the news release said. “He may be driving a brown 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck and is known to frequent Five Mile Pass and Manning Canyon in Utah County as well as Little Sahara Recreation Area in Juab County.”

Zoellner’s phone has been powered off so investigators are unable to track him through this method.

If you see, or have seen, Zoellner you are asked to call Central Utah 911 at 801-794-3970.