Utah County Sheriff’s Office seeks tips on identities of alleged thieves

PROVO, Utah, April 30, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance nabbing three suspected thieves.

“Looking for some information, a little help if you will,” the sheriff’s office asked online this week regarding a March 28 incident. Individuals had gone to the Bridal Veil Falls area and went for a walk.

“While they were gone, some unknown suspects decided to get into their car and steal a few items, including some credit cards.”

The suspects then went to a local Walmart and attempted to use the stolen financial cards.

“Thankfully the victims had called their financial institutions and canceled the cards before the charges went through.

“Our deputies were able to go to Walmart and obtain some still photos of the suspects and this is where we need some help.

“Take a look at the three suspects in the photos, if you know who they are — call into Dispatch and ask to speak with a deputy about case 25UC03908. Remember you can remain anonymous.” The sheriff’s office can be reached at 801-852-6210 or 801-851-4000.