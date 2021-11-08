Utah County Sheriff’s Office seeks vandal who wrote racial slur at Facebook construction site in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Nov. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on vandalism done to a portable bathroom at an Eagle Mountain construction site.

“Someone wrote a racial slur inside of a portable bathroom at the #Facebook construction site in @eaglemtncity,” says a UCSO tweet. “@UCSO is investigating.

“The statement said ‘Kill a ****** day 11/29.’ Facebook has offered a reward for information that helps identify the person who wrote this.”

An update at 6:45 p.m. said: “The construction project on the Facebook data center in @eaglemtncity is ongoing and is still under the control of Mortensen Construction. They discovered the racial slur and reported it and posted the $50,000 reward for information identifying a suspect.”

The UCSO can be reached by phone at 801-851-4000, by email through [email protected] or by Facebook here.