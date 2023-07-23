Utah County Sheriff’s Office to auction ‘deputies’ Einswine and Porkchop

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office is auctioning off two playfully named potbelly pigs.

They even appear to have UCSO titles. One is Deputy Einswine, and the other is Deputy Porkchop.

“We have a couple of pigs up for auction!,” the department’s news release says.

“They appear to be Vietnamese potbelly pigs. They are Deputy Porkchop and Deputy Einswine. Both pigs were found wandering the streets and have not been claimed! We decided to deputize them and have them patrol our livestock yard for any troublemakers.”

Deputy Einswine has white hair and appears to be male and intact, the statement says. He weighs about 20 pounds.

“Deputy Einswine likes oinking, eating, and discussing the theory of relativity, though we really can’t understand any of it.”

Deputy Porkchop is gray, appears to be female, and weighs about 50 to 60 pounds, the UCSO statement says.

“She doesn’t like Deputy Einswine very much. They tried staying in the same pen, but Einswine chased her around too much. Porkchop likes napping, oinking, and her own space.

“All animals are sold as is and the information about them is only our best guess. Deputy Einswine may or may not know anything about the theory of relativity. I may have also deputized the pigs without Sheriff Smith’s permission. Therefore they are not really deputies.”

Ah. Oh, well.

Check out their glamour video below:

You know you need a pig in your life! @UCSO has two Vietnamese Potbelly pigs for auction. Deputy Einswine & Deputy Porkchop. https://t.co/wIkJFas5Ye pic.twitter.com/WpgHzlf5e1 — Utah County Sheriff (@UCSO) July 22, 2023

The pigs will be auctioned individually, and anyone wishing to bid for both must submit separate bids for each.

The sealed-bid auction began Saturday, and ends at noon July 31, a Monday.

Bids will be accepted in person or by mail at the Utah County Sheriff’s Office located at 3075 N. Main St., Spanish Fork, UT 84660, or at the South Utah Valley Animal Shelter located at 582 W. 3000 North, Spanish Fork, UT 84660.

All bids, including mailed bids, must be received before the auction ends at noon on July 31, 2023. Bids MUST be in SEALED envelopes. Unsealed bids will not be accepted .

Bids must include the following information:

Your name

Current phone number

Amount you are bidding

Which pig you are bidding for

For winning bidders, the bid is a binding contract to purchase the animal. Payment will be to Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

If no bids are received by the closing date the animals will be sold at auction on a later date.

To see the pigs before bidding, call Central Utah Dispatch at 801-798-5600 and ask to speak to a deputy. Viewing without a deputy present is not allowed.