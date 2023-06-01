Utah County Sheriff’s Office warning speeders

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Speeding can kill.

The Utah County Sheriff‘s Office just wants to restate that reality, because a lot of drivers aren’t acting like they get it.

“Speeding is the leading contributor in fatal crashes,” says a tweet issued Thursday morning.

“UCSO is partnering with the Utah Highway Safety Office to enforce speeding violations,” it says. “We will focus on Eagle Mountain, Provo & Spanish Fork Canyons.

“A deputy recently cited 11 drivers in 2.5 hours, with two of those 100+.”