Utah County Sheriff’s officials hand out Walmart gift cards to community

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s officials handed out Walmart gift cards to the community this week.

“A person who wishes to remain anonymous donated $50 and $100 Walmart gift cards for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to hand out to people in need,” said a tweet from UCSO. “A group of UCSO employees went to the Springville Walmart and handed cards to several people entering the store. One woman said she would now be able to have a nice Christmas dinner.”

Several gift cards were also donated to Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry in Spanish Fork. The pantry also helped the sheriff’s office find a family in need to receive one of the gift cards.

“Each of us should try to find a way to step out of our comfort zone to help another person in need,” the tweet said. “Help another person have a better Christmas and, in turn, you’ll have a better Christmas yourself!”

For more on how individuals can help the community this holiday season click here for a video from the sheriff’s office.