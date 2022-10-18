Utah County suspect David Hamblin facing new felony child sexual abuse charges in Sanpete County

Editor’s note: This article contains descriptions of the alleged sexual abuse acts with which David Lee Hamblin has been charged. The information, gleaned from court records, is disturbing. Reader discretion is advised.

SANPETE COUNTY, Oct. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — David Lee Hamblin, charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse in the Utah County “ritual sexual abuse” case, is now facing charges in Sanpete County.

Provo resident Hamblin, 68, was charged Monday on suspicion of six counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony, stemming from incidents that allegedly happened between 1990 and 1992.

A probable cause statement filed by the Juab County Attorney says that while living in Sanpete County’s Spring City between the years of 1990 through 1992, Hamblin allegedly abused a young juvenile client he was treating as a therapist.

The boy was 4 and 5 years old at the time of the incidents, the court document says.

“Because the defendant was a counselor, he held a position of special trust in relation to victim.”

Hamblin was charged in September with six other counts felony child sexual abuse in Utah County. Read more about those charges here.

He was ordered held without bail in that case, and Hamblin remains incarcerated in the Utah County jail.