Utah County woman again cited for running Lehi Farmers Market without permits

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County woman who was issued multiple citations last month for running Lehi Farmers Market without permits and despite restrictive zoning regulations now has 15 new citations.

The woman, Dorothy Durrant, was first sited in April, a Utah County Sheriff’s Office statement says.

“These violations occurred on the property where she lives near Lehi and were related to concerns about the Lehi Farmers Market being operated by her on her property,” the Sheriff’s statement says.

“Durrant was cited for failing to comply with zoning regulations and for maintaining a nuisance. She was told at that time that before operating her Farmers Market she needs to have proper permits for the event and occupancy permits for the barn used to house the Farmers Market. She was also told that a number of RV trailers being lived in on her property needed to be removed.”

New citations

In May, UCSO detectives again met with Durrant, and “determined she had not come into compliance with most of the issues he discussed with her a month earlier,” the update says.

“While Durrant has made some progress with the RV’s leaving, she had not made effort to remove the others either by asking them to leave or initiating eviction proceedings.

“Utah County Planning and Development Officials also confirmed that Durrant has not applied for nor obtained proper permits to operate her Farmers Market. Despite this, Durrant has continued to operate that Market.”

Durrant was cited for the following 15 new violations:

Camping on property longer than 45 days, two counts

Using unpermitted barn for farmers market or similar events, eight counts

Maintaining a nuisance/fail to remove trash, five counts

April arrest

Also in April, Larry Neff Jarvis, 74, who also worked or works at the Lehi Farmers Market, was arrested for failing to register as a sex offender. Jarvis had been dressing as the “Sesame Street” character Elmo and posing with children.