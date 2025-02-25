Utah County woman arrested for sexual exploitation after allegedly providing man with nude images of daughters

UTAH COUNTY, Feb. 25, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County woman has been arrested after allegedly providing photos and videos of her unclothed daughters to a man in exchange for services.

The services included partial payment for a massage, according to arrest documents for the 40-year-old mother.

The daughters were ages 16 and 18, according to arrest documents. Gephardt Daily is withholding the name of the accused woman to protect the privacy of her daughters.

According to charging documents, the mother responded to the man’s complaint text with the following message: “What are you talking about!? I sent a straight shot of (a daughter’s) Boobs! I held up to my side.”

A second text from the mother read: “I’m getting angry. I held up to my side of the deal. All you care about is seeing my kids naked & I am sick of it.”

Videos recovered from the man’s device included one of the girl’s exposed breasts… and her face, the arrest documents say. Another video showed the same child’s exposed buttocks, the document says, adding the search of the man’s phone and other devices is ongoing.

The mother has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, with a domestic violence enhancement, a first-degree felony.