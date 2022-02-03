Utah couple killed in head-on crash in Hawaii

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah couple died Sunday night while vacationing in Hawaii, when the Jeep SUV they were in was struck head-on by another vehicle.

Dr. Jason Howell and his wife, Rebecca van Uitert, of Heber City, died in the collision that occurred at about 7:30 p.m. when a Toyota 4Runner crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, police in Hawaii said. The female driver of the other vehicle also died in the crash.

Brigham Young University Law School Dean Gordon Smith shared the tragic news with the BYU Law Community on Facebook. The couple’s four children “are at home in Utah with Rebecca’s parents,” he said.

