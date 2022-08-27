Utah couple’s height difference earns them Guinness World Record

Aug. 26 (UPI) — A married couple from Utah earned a Guinness World Records title for their 2 foot 9.44 inch height difference.

Christie Chandler, who stands 5 feet 11.74 inches tall, and Senecca Corsetti, who is 3 feet, 2.29 inches tall, became the first Guinness World Record holders for greatest height differential of a married couple (same sexes/women), the record-keeping organization announced.

Corsetti’s height is a result of diastrophic dysplasia, a form of dwarfism that affects the normal development of cartilage and bone.

Chandler said she was inspired to apply for the record after reading about the world record for greatest height differential of a married couple (different sexes/taller woman).

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh, we crushed that record,'” Chandler told Guinness.

The pair, who met while teaching at the same school and were married in June 2021, said they had joked about having a world-record height difference, but were surprised when it turned out to be true.

“We had talked about it before, like ‘I bet we have the biggest height difference in the world,'” Corsetti said. “We had joked about it, but we were never serious about trying to get a title or anything.”

The spouses said their height difference has more advantages than disadvantages.

“We joke that I clean the lowest and she cleans the highest,” Corsetti said.

They said they hope their Guinness World Record will encourage others to embrace diversity.

“Seeing how other people live I think is good for other people in general,” Corsetti said.