Utah COVID-19 cases break daily record; 17 more deaths; 533 now hospitalized

UTAH, Nov. 20, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Heath has reported a record-breaking number of COVID-19 documented cases in the past 24 hours.

The number of known new cases is 4,588, bringing Utah’s total confirmed positive cases to 170,584.

Utahns who died of the virus in the past 24 hours number 17, one less than Thursday’s record-breaking 18. The 17 Utahns were:

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, between 25 and 44, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men, between 65 and 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A San Juan County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man, between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Utah County men, 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman, between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

A Weber County man, older than 85, a resident of a long-term care facility

Cumulative Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 773.

The UDoH reports that 1,315,034 tests have been performed, 18,378 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,331 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 23.6%.

With the addition of the 533 currently hospitalized with the virus, Utah’s total hospitalizations has reached 7,350.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.