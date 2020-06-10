Utah COVID-19 report: 1 more death, 305 new cases since Tuesday

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
COVID-19 virus. Image: CDC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported one more death and 305 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The patient who died was a Davis County woman, age 60-85, who was hospitalized at time of death.

There have now been 128 deaths in Utah.

The 305 new cases bring Utah’s cumulative positive cases to 12,864, a daily rate increase of 2.4% from yesterday.

The total number of those tested stands at 249,760, an increase of 2,900 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.2% of total tested.

Twenty-three new patients have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the total currently hospitalized to 130. In all, 954 Utah people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Other Stories of Interest:  Update: 256 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths reported since Sunday

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 7,587.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here