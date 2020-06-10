Utah COVID-19 report: 1 more death, 305 new cases since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported one more death and 305 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The patient who died was a Davis County woman, age 60-85, who was hospitalized at time of death.

There have now been 128 deaths in Utah.

The 305 new cases bring Utah’s cumulative positive cases to 12,864, a daily rate increase of 2.4% from yesterday.

The total number of those tested stands at 249,760, an increase of 2,900 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 5.2% of total tested.

Twenty-three new patients have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the total currently hospitalized to 130. In all, 954 Utah people have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

Patients considered recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, stand at 7,587.

Below, see the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah