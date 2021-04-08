Utah COVID-19 report: 10 more deaths, 483 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 483 new cases in the past day.

That brings total cases to 388,909 and confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,149.

The 10 who died were:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Four of the deaths occurred before March 18, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered number 1,603,855, which is 42,688 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,431,305, an increase of 6,848 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,339,948, an increase of 16,029 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 399 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,698.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah