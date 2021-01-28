Utah COVID-19 report: 1,761 new cases, no more deaths documented in past day

UTAH, Jan. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 1,761 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours, but no more deaths reported in that period.

That brings the state’s total known cases to 342,445. Documented coronavirus deaths remain at 1,620.

Vaccines administered number 267,027, with 16,579 of those given since yesterday.

The chart immediately shows vaccine numbers broken down by area of the state.

The UDoH reports 2,000,023 tests administered, an increase of 10,917 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,710 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.26%.

There are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,279.

The chart below shows COVID-19 case data broken down by area of the state.