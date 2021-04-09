Utah COVID-19 report: 9 more deaths, 444 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 444 new cases in the past day.

That brings total cases to 389,353 and confirmed coronavirus deaths to 2,157.

The nine who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

One death previously reported on Feb. 21, 2021 has been retracted; a female, between 65-84, a Salt Lake County resident, who was hospitalized at time of death. Eight of the nine new deaths occurred before March 18, 2021, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered number 1,650,850, which is 46,995 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah for COVID-19 number 2,436,569, an increase of 5,264 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,352,241, an increase of 12,293 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 402 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,728.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah