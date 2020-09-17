Utah reports record COVID-19 spike; 911 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported a record-breaking number of confirmed daily COVID-19 cases — 911 — in the past 24 hours.

That number brings Utah’s lab-confirmed positive cases to 60,658 since the beginning of the pandemic.

No new Utah deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, so that total remains at 437 total deaths.

Tests performed total 735,138, with 5,447 of those performed in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 661 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 11.9%.

There are 120 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 3,401.

Utah patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 50,108. It is common for COVID-19 deaths to occur more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.