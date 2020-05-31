Utah COVID-19 Sunday update: 1 more death, 264 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing one more death and 264 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The death was a male Wasatch County resident, younger than age 65.

Utah COVID-19 deaths now total 113.

Lab confirmed cases of the virus now stand at 9,797. This is an increase of 264 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 2.8% from yesterday.

Twelve more people have been hospitalized since Saturday, bringing that total to 98. The cumulative total of Utahns for COVID-19 is 775.

The total number of people tested is 213,914. This is an increase of 3,809 tests from Saturday. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.6% of total tested.

Patients considered “recovered,” defined as those who are alive three weeks after diagnosis, number 6,137.

Below are the numbers broken down by area:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah