Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 1,608 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 1,608 new cases.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests also inched up to 15.9%, a new high, just 0.1 higher than Friday’s record-setting number.

The Utahn who died was a Salt Lake County woman, older than 85 and not hospitalized at the time of death. Total known COVID deaths in Utah stand at 568.

The 1,608 new lab-confirmed cases brings that cumulative total to 103,117 cases.

Tests performed number 1,022,809, with 10,069 of those done in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,396 per day.

Currently, 310 people people are hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are at 4,997.

No number of survivors was provided in Saturday’s report.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.