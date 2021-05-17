Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 164 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported one COVID-19 death and 162 new cases documented in the past day.

That brings positive cases in Utah to 402,731, and known deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,259.

The death was of a Utah County man, older than 85 and a resident of a long-term care facility.

Lab tests administered number 4,817,295, an increase of 4,565 tests since Sunday. People tested number 2,640,203, an increase of 2,423 since Sunday’s numbers were reported.

Vaccinations administered total 2,411,343, which is 3,492 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 311 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 148 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,532.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah