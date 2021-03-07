Utah COVID-19 Update: 1 death, 412 new cases, 12.6K vaccinations reported in last 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported one more COVID-19 death and 412 new cases in the past day.

The new cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 374,850. Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 1,976.

The newly reported death was of a Cache County man, between ages 45 and 64, who was hospitalized at the time of death.

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 855,663, which is 12,631 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests administered to 2,248,121 people. This is an increase of 4,427 tested since yesterday. Total tests administered number 3,912,298, an increase of 8,818 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4%.

There are 191 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,891.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah