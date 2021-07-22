Utah COVID-19 update: 1 death, 815 new cases in past day

UTAH, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, as well as one more death.

Utah’s known coronavirus cases now stand at 426,418 and documented deaths here total 2,425.

The person who died was a male, between 45-64, a Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccines administered in Utah stand at 2,969,138, which is 5,847 more than Wednesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,877,532 people, an increase of 5,079 in the past day. Tests administered number 5,245,157, an increase of 8,483 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 640 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

There are 291 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,249.

State offices will be closed tomorrow, Friday, July 23, in observance of the Pioneer Day holiday. COVID-19 data will be updated next on Monday, July 26.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah