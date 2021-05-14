Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 336 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 336 new cases of COVID-19 and one death documented in the past day.

Positive cases now stand at 402,005. Total virus deaths in Utah now stand at 2,256.

The person who died was a female, between 65-84, a Weber County resident, who was not hospitalized at the time of death. The death occurred before April 14, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered in Utah number 2,372,916, an increase of 17,583 since yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

COVID-19 tests have been given to 2,629,251 people, an increase of 5,668 people since Tuesday. Tests administered number 4,794,803, an increase of 12,892 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 322 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,492.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah