Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 338 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported one more COVID-19 death and 338 new cases documented since Sunday.

That brings Utah’s total of known coronavirus cases to 367,073 and deaths to 1,853.

The person who died was a female, between 45-64, a Wasatch County resident and long-term care facility resident.

Vaccines administered number 611,910, an increase of 4,353 in the past 24 hours. See the vaccines broken down by area of the state on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,166,505 people, an increase of 2,892 since yesterday. Tests given total 3,706,475, an increase of 5,931 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.0%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 760 per day.

Utah COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized number 237. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,466.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah