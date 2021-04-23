Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 344 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, April 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported one more COVID-19 death and 344 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That makes a total of 394,678 known cases and 2,179 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

The person who died was a Utah County man, between 65 and 83, a long-term care facility resident. The death occurred before March 23.

Vaccines administered number 2,014,815, an increase of 29,519 from yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,520,126 people tested, and increase of 4,580 people since yesterday. Tests given number 4,557,810, an increase of 15,833 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 369 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 2.9%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,033.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah