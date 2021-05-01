Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 410 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 410 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings positive cases since the beginning to 397,733 and total known Utah deaths to 2,203.

The one death was of a Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64. She was hospitalized at time of death.

Total vaccines administered in Utah number 2,165,841, which is 19,064 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 371 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,204.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah