Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 447 new documented cases in past day

UTAH, March 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 447 new cases documented in the past day.

The death was of a Utah County man, between ages 65 and 84, who was hospitalized. Total coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 2,132. Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic number 386,997.

Vaccines administered number 1,481,363, an increase of 31,100 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,405,866 people, an increase of 5,456 people since yesterday. Total tests number 4,281,747, an increase of 12,801 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 406 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

Currently, 132 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,593.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah