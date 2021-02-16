Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 591 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported one more COVID-19 death and 591 new cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total of known cases in Utah to 362,347 and deaths to 1,797.

The person that died was a a Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, who was hospitalized at time of death.

Vaccinations administered number 532,985, which is 7,952 more than yesterday.

See vaccination data in more detail on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus number 2,129,525, an increase of 4,015 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,611,107, an increase of 9,985 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.42%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 950 per day.

There are 272 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,239.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah