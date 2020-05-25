Utah COVID-19 update: 1 new death, 132 new cases since Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing 129 new documented cases in the past 24 hours, and one new death.

There have now been been 98 deaths statewide. The deceased woman is a female Cache County resident, older than 85. No additional information is available.

Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,521; an increase of 129 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate decrease of 2.2% from yesterday.

A total of 196,468 tests have been performed; an increase of 2,025 tests from yesterday’s report.

Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested.

Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 692; an increase of four since yesterday. There are 95 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,218.

For a breakdown of cases by county see below:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah