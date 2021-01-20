Utah COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 1,259 more cases reported in past day

UTAH, Jan. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,259 more documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s positive cases to 328,380 and cumulative deaths to 1,517.

Those who died were:

Two women, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A woman, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A woman, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A man, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Those vaccinated number 181,169, an increase of 8,566 in the past 24 hours.

Coronavirus tests administered number 1,922,786, an increase of 10,916 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,924 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 18.9%.

There are 551 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,729.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah