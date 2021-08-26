Utah COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 1,491 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day, and 1,491 new cases, with 351 of them occurring in school children.

UDoH says there were 160 cases in children ages 5-10, 73 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.

Utah’s total known positive cases now stand at 458,589. Total known coronavirus deaths number 2,615.

The 10 new Utah deaths were of:

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 15-24, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 25-44, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports report 3,221,165 total vaccines administered, which is 8,907 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,097,998 people tested, an increase of 11,411 tested since Wednesday. It reports 5,615,001 total tests administered, an increase of 17,876 tests since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,153 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.

There are 463 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,949.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah