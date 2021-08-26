Utah COVID-19 update: 10 deaths, 1,491 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day, and 1,491 new cases, with 351 of them occurring in school children.
UDoH says there were 160 cases in children ages 5-10, 73 cases in children ages 11-13, and 125 cases in children ages 14-18.
Utah’s total known positive cases now stand at 458,589. Total known coronavirus deaths number 2,615.
The 10 new Utah deaths were of:
- A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 15-24, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Two males, between 25-44, Davis County residents, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccines
UDoH reports report 3,221,165 total vaccines administered, which is 8,907 more than yesterday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
UDoH reports 3,097,998 people tested, an increase of 11,411 tested since Wednesday. It reports 5,615,001 total tests administered, an increase of 17,876 tests since Wednesday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,153 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.8%.
There are 463 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,949.
The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.