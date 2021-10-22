Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 1,619 new cases in past day, 329 cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,619 new cases confirmed since the last report, which was Thursday.

Total known cases in Utah now stand at 538,895. Of the past day’s cases, 329 were reported to be in school children: 177 in children 5 through 10, 78 in children age 11 through 13 and 74 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

The 10 most recent known deaths were of:

A female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 45-64, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

2 females, older than 85, Salt Lake County residents, long-term care facility residents

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Four of these deaths occurred prior to Oct. 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,656,641 total vaccine doses administered, an increase of 13,417 doses since Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,638,686 people tested, an increase of 9,593 people tested since Thursday; and 6,566,075 total tests, and increase of 18,978 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,397 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 530 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,531.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by areas of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah