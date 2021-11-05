Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 1,874 new cases documented since Thursday

UTAH, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 10 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,874 new cases in the past day.

Known positive cases now stand at 560,604. Of the newly documented cases, 407 were in school children: 212 in children ages 5 through 10, 98 in children 11 through 13, and 97 in children ages 14 through 17 since the last report, which was Thursday.

Total known Utah coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,286. The newly reported deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Duchesne County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,803,135 total vaccines administered, which is 8,400 more than Thursday. The eligible population for vaccinations has changed with the expansion of vaccines to the 5-11 year old age group, UDoH said. The dashboard now includes a breakout of vaccines administered for the 5-11 year old age group.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated have been at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who were unvaccinated have been at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 3,756,869 people tested, an increase of 10,252 people tested since Thursday. It reports 6,807,233 total tests administered, an increase of 20,633 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,540 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.7%.

There are 573 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 24,457.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah