Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths; 6,166 new cases in past day

UTAH, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 10 COVID-19 deaths and 6,166 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Total confirmed cases now total 875,251. Of the new cases, 833 were among school children: 338 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 207 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 288 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Total documented coronavirus deaths in Utah now number 4,107. Of the 10 newly reported deaths, five occurred prior to Jan 1, 2022.

Those who died were:

A Carbon County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Carbon County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,788998 vaccines administered, which is 5,130 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11. 2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 .3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4 . 3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,771,423 people tested. This is an increase of 11,900 people since Thursday.

It reports 8,836,432 total tests, an increase of 28,190 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 7,043 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 46.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30.2%.

There are 854 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 31,006.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents