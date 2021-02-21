Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 701 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 701 new cases documented since Friday.

That brings Utah’s total know coronavirus cases to 366,735 and deaths to 1,852.

The 10 who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Seven of these deaths occurred prior to Feb. 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines administered number 607,557, an increase of 9,123 in the past 24 hours. See the vaccines broken down by area of the state on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,163,613 people, an increase of 5,477 since yesterday. Tests given total 3,700,544, an increase of 10,454 in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.58%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.31%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 777 per day.

Utah COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized number 241. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,445.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah