Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more deaths, 901 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 901 new cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total of known cases in Utah to 363,248 and deaths to 1,806.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, between 65-84, a Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64 Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Two males, older than 85, Davis County residents, long-term care facility residents

A female, between 65-84, a Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, a Washington County resident, a long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, a Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 44-65, a Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, a Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, a Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The Salt Lake County death reported Tuesday has been removed after it was determined the case was not a Utah resident. Six of the deaths above occurred before Feb. 1.

Vaccinations administered number 551,068, which is 18,083 more than yesterday.

See vaccination data in more detail on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus number 2,136,588, an increase of 7,063 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,631,393, an increase of 20,286 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.13%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 845 per day.

There are 263 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,294.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah