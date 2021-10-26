Utah COVID-19 update: 10 more known deaths, 1,614 new cases in past day

UTAH, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 10 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,614 newly documented cases in the past day.

Utah’s total know cases now stand at 544,145. Documented deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 3,159.

Of the new cases, 324 are in school children: 155 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 80 cases in children 11 through 13, and 89 cases in children 14 through 18 since Monday.

The 10 deaths reported in the past day were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Morgan County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,689,812 total vaccines administered, which is 12,251 more than Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,667,771 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 7,728 people tested since Monday. It reports 6,623,112 total tests, an increase of 15,977 tests since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,520 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 524 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,778.

The chart below shows COVID-19 areas listed by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah