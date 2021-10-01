Utah COVID-19 update: 11 confirmed deaths, 1,715 more cases in past day; 362 new cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 11 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,715 new cases confirmed in the past day.

The new cases included 362 in school children: 172 in children ages 5 though 10; 94 in children ages 11 through 13; and 96 cases in children ages 14 though 17.

Total Utah cases now number 510,209, an increase of 1,715 cases since Thursday.

Total Utah coronavirus deaths now number 2,943. The 11 new deaths were of:

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Millard County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

A total of 3,478,625 total doses have been administered. This is an increase of 6,924 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,464,316 people tested for coronavirus, an increase of 10,525 people since Thursday. It reports 6,230,297 total tests administered, an increase of 19,152 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,360 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 22,222.

The chart below shows known COVID-19 deaths broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah