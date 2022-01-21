Utah records 11,601 new COVID-19 cases in past day, 11 additional deaths

UTAH, Jan. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 11 more confirmed deaths and 11,601 more documented cases since the last report, which was Thursday.

Cases documented here since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 825,989. Of the newly reported cases, 1,666 were in school children: 647 in children ages 5 through 10; 412 cases in children 11 through 13; and 607 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Total documented coronavirus deaths in Utah now number 4,030. Of the 11 new deaths, three occurred prior to Dec. 21, 2021, the UDoH statement says.

The newly reported deaths were of:

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,746,063 total vaccines administered, which is 7,270 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 11.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,676,292 people tested. This is an increase of 19,357 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 8,620,069 total tests. This is an increase of 40,523 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 10,818 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 43.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 30%.

There are 765 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 30,008.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah