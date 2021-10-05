Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 1,264 new cases documented in past day; 267 more cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 new coronavirus cases documented in the past day.

Cases now stand at a cumulative 514,773. In the past day, 267 new cases have been reported in school children: 123 cases in ages 5 through 10, 56 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 88 cases in ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths stand at 2,962 total deaths, which is 11 new deaths since Monday. The 11 deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Duchesne County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Tooele County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

Vaccines doses administered in Utah number 3,515,582, an increase of 8,251 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 3,494,024 people, an increase of 8,475 people since Monday.

Tests administered stand at 6,286,594, an increase of 18,029 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,395 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 556 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,455.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah