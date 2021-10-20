Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 1,410 new cases in past day: 308 cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,410 new cases confirmed since the last report, which was Tuesday.

Total known cases in Utah now stand at 534,936. Of the past day’s cases, 308 were reported to be in school children: 148 in children 5 through 10, 70 in children age 11 through 13; 90 cases in children ages 14 through 17.

The 11 most recent known deaths, all of people who were hospitalized, were of:

Two Box Elder County men, age 65 through 84

A Davis County man between 45 and 64

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64

A Davis County man between 65 and 84

A Garfield County man between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64

A Washington County man, older than 85

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,633,849 total vaccine doses administered, an increase of 7,339 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,616,370 people tested, an increase of 7,799 people tested since Tuesday; and 6,522,481 total tests, and increase of 16,257 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,223 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,413.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by areas of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah