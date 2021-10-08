Utah COVID-19 update: 11 more deaths, 1,637 new cases documented in past day; 362 more cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,637 new coronavirus cases documented in the past day.

Known cases now stand at a cumulative 520,190 since the pandemic began.

In the past day, 362 new cases have been reported in school children: 187 cases in ages 5 through 10, 77 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 98 cases in ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths stand at 2,994, which is nine new deaths since Thursday. The 11 deaths were:

A female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Uintah County, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 65-84, Sanpete residents, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

Vaccines doses administered in Utah number 3,548,335, an increase of 9,282 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

“We have made a change to how we calculate risk ratios on the data dashboard,” UDoH officials said Thursday. “We are now reporting age-adjusted risk ratios. This is an important update that more accurately reflects the risk for the overall population. The change will result in higher risk ratios for the unvaccinated for being hospitalized and dying. This is because the prior method, that did not age-adjust, biased the data toward older adults who are more likely to be both vaccinated and hospitalized or die from COVID-19 than younger people. By age-adjusting we are better reflecting the true risk for all Utahns.”

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 12.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 3,526,903 people, an increase of 10,319 people since Thursday.

Tests administered stand at 6,348,491, an increase of 18,982 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,424 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2%.

There are 572 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,662.

Friday’s statement noted that state offices will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 in observance of Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples’ Day and COVID-19 numbers will not be updated.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah