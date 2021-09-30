Utah COVID-19 update: 12 confirmed deaths, 1,704 more cases in past day; 360 new cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 12 more documented COVID-19 deaths and 1,704 new cases confirmed in the past day.

The new cases included 360 in school children: 179 in children ages 5 though 10; 65 in children ages 11 through 13; and 116 cases in children ages 14 though 17.

Total Utah cases now number 508,494, an increase of 1,704 cases since Wednesday.

Total Utah coronavirus deaths now number 2,932. The 12 new deaths were of:

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 65-84, Washington County residents, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Emery County resident, not hospitalized

Unknown sex, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccines

A total of 3,471,701 total doses have been administered. This is an increase of 5,739 doses since Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at four times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,453,791 people tested for coronavirus, an increase of 9,621 people since Wednesday. It reports 6,211,145 total tests administered, an increase of 17,511 since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,355 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total Utah hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 22,156.

The chart below shows known COVID-19 deaths broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah