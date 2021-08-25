Utah COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 1,585 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Aug. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day, and 1,585 new cases, with 346 of them occurring in school children.

UDoH says there were 163 cases in children ages 5-10, 82 cases in children ages 11-13, and 129 cases in children ages 14-18.

Utah’s total known positive cases now stand at 457,098. Total known coronavirus deaths number 2,605.

The 12 new Utah deaths, one of which reportedly occurred prior to Aug. 1, were of:

A male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports report 3,212,528 total vaccines administered, which is 10,904 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at five times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,086,587 people tested, an increase of 10,411 tested since Tuesday. It reports 5,597,125 total tests administered, an increase of 17,759 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,122 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.7%.

There are 471 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,888.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.