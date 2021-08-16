Utah COVID-19 update: 12 deaths, 2,423 new cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, Aug. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday confirmed a dozen more COVID-19 deaths documented, and 2,423 newly confirmed cases since its last report, which was issued Friday.

With 18 previously recorded cases removed from the total “through data quality assurance,” the UDoH statement says, that brings Utah’s cumulative case total to 446,808.

Coronavirus deaths in Utah now stand at 2,537. The 12 most recent deaths were of:

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered in Utah now total 3,137,913, which is 21,633 more than Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests have been administered to 3,019,780 people, an increase of 17,060 since Friday.

Tests administered number 5,482,988, an increase of 26,747 since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 903 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 379 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,360.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah