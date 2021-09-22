Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,724 new cases in past day; 371 more cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

Also reported were 1,724 new cases documented in the same period, bringing the total to 497,428. Of those, 371 cases were in school children: 159 in children 5 to 10, 94 in children 11 to 13, 118 in children age 14 to 17.

The 12 additional deaths — one of them prior to Sept. 1 — bring Utah’s total known coronavirus deaths to 2,841. Those who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 3,405,516 total doses administered, an increase of 6,048 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,382,672 people tested, an increase of 11,488 since Tuesday.

A total of 6,059,387 tests have been administered in Utah, an increase of 21,531 since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,443 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,600.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah