Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 1,975 new cases documented in past day; 434 more cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,975 new coronavirus cases documented in the past day.

Cases now stand at a cumulative 516,748 since the pandemic began.

In the past day, 434 new cases have been reported in school children: 187 cases in ages 5 through 10, 106 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 141 cases in ages 14 through 17.

Total deaths stand at 2,974, which is 12 new deaths since Tuesday. The 12 deaths were:

A male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Iron County, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 645-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines

Vaccines doses administered in Utah number 3,525,706, an increase of 10,124 doses since Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, seven times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at four times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and four times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 3,505,637 people, an increase of 11,613 people since Tuesday.

Tests administered stand at 6,309,135, an increase of 22,541 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,422 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.1%.

There are 575 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,514.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah