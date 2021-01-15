Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 2,543 new cases

UTAH, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported a dozen more COVID-19 deaths and 2,543 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Utah’s total positive cases now stand at 320,102, and deaths are at 1,472.

The 12 who died are:

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Tooele County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines administered total 142,751, with 9,544 of those given since yesterday.

A total of 1,884,601 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Utah, 12,985 of them in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,391 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25%.

Currently 584 Utah coronavirus patients are hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,351.

The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.