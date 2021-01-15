Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 2,543 new cases

UTAH, Jan. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported a dozen more COVID-19 deaths and 2,543 newly confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
Utah’s total positive cases now stand at 320,102, and deaths are at 1,472.
The 12 who died are:
- Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death
- Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A Tooele County woman between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Weber County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
Vaccines administered total 142,751, with 9,544 of those given since yesterday.
A total of 1,884,601 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Utah, 12,985 of them in the past 24 hours.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,391 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 25%.
Currently 584 Utah coronavirus patients are hospitalized. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,351.
The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.