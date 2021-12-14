Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 920 new cases confirmed in past day

Total Utah deaths now number 3,673. Of the 12 newly reported deaths, five occurred prior to Nov.14.
Those who died were:
- A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 64, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Utah County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Weber County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A woman of unknown county residence, older than 85, not hospitalized
Vaccines
No vaccination numbers have been reported today due to data reporting issues, UDoH says.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab Tests
UDoH reports 4,093,470 people tested. This is an increase of 7,847 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,499,617 total tests. This is an increase of 15,916 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.4%.
There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,752.
The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.