Utah COVID-19 update: 12 more deaths, 920 new cases confirmed in past day

Documented coronavirus cases in the state now stand at 614,270. Of the newly announced cases, 148 are in school-aged children: 64 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 43 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 41 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Those who died were:

Total Utah deaths now number 3,673. Of the 12 newly reported deaths, five occurred prior to Nov.14.

No vaccination numbers have been reported today due to data reporting issues, UDoH says.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,093,470 people tested. This is an increase of 7,847 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,499,617 total tests. This is an increase of 15,916 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.4%.

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,752.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah